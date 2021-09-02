Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post $998.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%.

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.18. 19,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,467. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

