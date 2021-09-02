Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 822 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Shares of PH traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.