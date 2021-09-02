First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.11.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

