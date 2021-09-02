First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.