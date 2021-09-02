DigitalBits (XDB) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $217.44 million and $6.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 73% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.67 or 0.00483400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.82 or 0.01229944 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

