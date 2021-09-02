KeyFi Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $15,364.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00156969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.78 or 0.07621440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,688.39 or 1.00216820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00798481 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

