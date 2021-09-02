Oddz Price Up 49.8% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 60.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00156969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.78 or 0.07621440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,688.39 or 1.00216820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00798481 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

