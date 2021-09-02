Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 827.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

