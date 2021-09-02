AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.17. 35,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. JMP Securities increased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.