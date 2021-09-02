Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.61. 28,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

