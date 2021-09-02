Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Trading Down 5.1%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 277,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $210,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

