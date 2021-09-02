JMP Securities Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $96.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $167.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 101.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. C3.ai has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.