Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 62,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,920,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.