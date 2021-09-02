Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.