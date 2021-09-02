Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 43,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 844,565 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUOT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,004,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

