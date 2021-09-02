Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,171. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

