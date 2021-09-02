Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hillman Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,978% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN remained flat at $$12.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,797. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.