Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sphere 3D Call Options (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 93,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 566% compared to the typical volume of 13,987 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANY traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 1,153,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,356. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

