Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,625 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 231% compared to the average volume of 4,423 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 120,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

