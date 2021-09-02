Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,466 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average of $199.90. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

