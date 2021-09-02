ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $64 million-$64.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.46 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,281. The company has a market cap of $441.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZIX by 469.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZIX by 109.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

