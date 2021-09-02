The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Up 19.0% in August

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NTB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.