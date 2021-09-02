Burney Co. Invests $5.64 Million in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,158 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.88. 2,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.43.

STMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total value of $408,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,654 shares of company stock valued at $54,065,888. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

