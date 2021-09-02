Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Renasant posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 2,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

