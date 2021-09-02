Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.94. 61,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.