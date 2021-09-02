Sora (XOR) Hits Market Cap of $111.82 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Sora coin can currently be bought for about $323.90 or 0.00653164 BTC on exchanges. Sora has a market cap of $111.82 million and $2.99 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora Coin Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 345,231 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

