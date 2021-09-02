Donut Price Reaches $0.0113 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $11,363.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00156866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.61 or 0.07619909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,663.74 or 1.00151422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00800305 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

