Burney Co. Acquires 1,509 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Burney Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average is $190.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

