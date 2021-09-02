Burney Co. Has $5.89 Million Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meritor by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

