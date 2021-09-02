Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. 3,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,959. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

