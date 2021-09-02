Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Decreases By 20.1%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 46,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

