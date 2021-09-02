Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Decreases By 19.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Provention Bio stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,478. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
