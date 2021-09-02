Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Decreases By 19.8%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,478. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

