Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

