Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

