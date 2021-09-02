REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Down 3.1%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 18,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 899,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REE shares. Cowen assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

