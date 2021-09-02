Idavoll Network Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and $62,433.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00155984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.76 or 0.07594258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.22 or 0.99571574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00798208 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 842,562,756 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

