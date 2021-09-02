Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 2,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lands’ End by 9.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.