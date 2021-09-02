SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.54

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

