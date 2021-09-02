Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.73

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.73 and last traded at $115.57, with a volume of 1191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.09.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

