Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.46

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 1354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 421,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,204,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,137,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

