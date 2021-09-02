StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.43

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 1510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,154,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.