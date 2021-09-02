Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The AES (NYSE:AES) to Hold

The AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. rapidly expand its renewable footprint, both in the domestic front and the overseas markets. Its subsidiary, AES Indiana aims to invest $1.5 billion over the next five years as part of its grid modernization program and transition to more renewables-based generation. The stock holds a solid solvency position. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, declining wholesale price of electricity might impact the company’s financial results in the coming days. Its subsidiaries in Puerto Rico have a long-term PPA with state-owned PREPA, which has been facing economic challenges thereby hurting the company’s business. Its U.S.-based generation contracts are not indexed to inflation. If inflation continues to increase in its markets, it may push up the company’s expenses thereby hurting its bottom-line.”

Get The AES alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AES stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AES (AES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.