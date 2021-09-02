Bit-Z Token Price Tops $0.21 (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the US dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00815714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047419 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

