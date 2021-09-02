Lisk Trading Down 0% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $525.30 million and approximately $44.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00008205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00026738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.