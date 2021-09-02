BitBall (BTB) Price Up 110.1% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 110.1% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,638.07 or 0.99943750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009427 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007757 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

