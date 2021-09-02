Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $234,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

