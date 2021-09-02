Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

MGTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.