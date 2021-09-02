RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $342.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.05 million and the lowest is $339.46 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in RadNet by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

