Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce sales of $63.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,376. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $43.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

