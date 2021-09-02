Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. 7,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

